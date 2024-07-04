1 dead in overnight shooting in Sarasota: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

One person died in a shooting in Sarasota early Thursday morning, according to police.

READ: Sarasota Bay boaters urged to keep their distance from new dolphin calves

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Dixie Avenue and 24th Street just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

One adult died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

Police said the incident appears isolated, and there's no immediate danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

SPD asks if you have information to call their non-emergency number at 941-316-1199.