Sarasota Bay boaters urged to keep their distance from new dolphin calves

Sarasota Bay may be busy this time of year for boaters in the area, but it's also true for the area's resident dolphins.

"In May, June and July we see most of the calves being born," said Dr. Randall Wells, the director of the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program, Brookfield Zoo Chicago.

So far, six dolphin calves have been born and five have survived. For 48 years, Wells has watched as dolphin calves acclimate to their surroundings.

"It’s always fun to see them with their moms learning how to survive in an ever-changing environment," said Wells.

Their environment includes dangers they must learn to live with – danger we often don’t realize we are causing.

"Often times they have to face more than one danger, and they don’t get to choose that," said Wells. "And mom is trying to teach them how to deal with it, but in the early stages, trying to avoid boats that are passing over them or that are nearby can be really challenging, especially with the boat nose interferes with the communication signals. Fishing line can be invisible in the water."

Fishing line is the biggest threat to dolphins with two rescues already taking place this year in Sarasota Bay. A 4-year-old calf had its dorsal fin disfigured by fishing line and an 8-year-old dolphin had fishing line cutting deep into its tail fluke.

"Watching them go through this is a very painful process, a very damaging process, its very difficult," said Wells.

Researchers said every six minutes there’s a boat passing within 100 yards of a dolphin. Wells reminds boaters to give all dolphins, including mothers and their new babies, 50 yards of space to keep them thriving in their home, which we get to visit.

"To minimize disturbance and minimize interference with the development of the mother-baby bond, stay about 50 yards away," said Wells. "Enjoy the view. Enjoy seeing something really special which goes along with all of the other special things we get to see in Sarasota Bay, but give the animals their space."

