Deputies: 1 child dead, 1 hospitalized after woman found unconscious near Osceola County church

Deputies are investigating after a woman was found unconscious with two children near a church in Osceola County. All three were taken to the hospital where one of the children was declared dead.

Investigators are now working to determine whether the three of them drank bleach. Investigators say one of the children may have drank bleach and was choked by the woman.

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, the three were found unconscious in a car in the parking lot near a church on Old Pleasant Hill Road near Poinciana early Sunday morning. When deputies arrived, they say they found the woman unconscious with two children and transported all of them to the hospital.

One of the children was declared dead. The second child is alive. Deputies said it appears that the woman "ingested some type of chemical."

According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Orange County deputies previously issued an alert looking for a woman who was suspected of aggravated battery. They tracked the woman's cell phone before finding them.

Deputies have not said how the woman is related to the children or released their names. They say they are still investigating.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone for information.