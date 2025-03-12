1 hospitalized after house fire in Plant City

The Brief A fire left a home severely damaged and sent a person to the hospital early Wednesday in Plant City. Crews responded to a home along Gordon St. that was "heavily involved in flames," according to Plant City Fire Rescue. No word yet on the cause of the fire.



One person was rushed to the hospital after a fire severely damaged a home in Plant City, fire officials said.

What we know:

Crews responded to a home along Gordon St. that was "heavily involved in flames" around 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to Plant City Fire Rescue.

Courtesy: Plant City Fire Rescue.

Paramedics with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took one person to the hospital, PCFR said.

What we don't know:

No further details on the identity or condition of the person hospitalized have been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

