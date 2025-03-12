Expand / Collapse search

1 hospitalized after house fire in Plant City

Published  March 12, 2025 5:52am EDT
Plant City
The Brief

    • A fire left a home severely damaged and sent a person to the hospital early Wednesday in Plant City.
    • Crews responded to a home along Gordon St. that was "heavily involved in flames," according to Plant City Fire Rescue.
    • No word yet on the cause of the fire.

PLANT CITY, Fla. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a fire severely damaged a home in Plant City, fire officials said.

What we know:

Crews responded to a home along Gordon St. that was "heavily involved in flames" around 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to Plant City Fire Rescue.

Courtesy: Plant City Fire Rescue.

Paramedics with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took one person to the hospital, PCFR said.

What we don't know:

No further details on the identity or condition of the person hospitalized have been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: This story was written using information from Plant City Fire Rescue.

