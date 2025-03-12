1 hospitalized after house fire in Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a fire severely damaged a home in Plant City, fire officials said.
What we know:
Crews responded to a home along Gordon St. that was "heavily involved in flames" around 3 a.m. Wednesday, according to Plant City Fire Rescue.
Courtesy: Plant City Fire Rescue.
Paramedics with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took one person to the hospital, PCFR said.
What we don't know:
No further details on the identity or condition of the person hospitalized have been released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written using information from Plant City Fire Rescue.
