article

A 38-year-old Sebring man was hospitalized after crashing an ultralight aircraft near the Sebring airport Saturday morning, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the pilot took off from an open field near the facility and crashed shortly into a low-altitude, low-speed flight.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the crash.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app