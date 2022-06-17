1 taken into custody following fatal St. Petersburg shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police investigating a deadly shooting have taken a male suspect into custody.
The shooting happened on Friday around 6:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of 15th Ave. South. in St. Petersburg.
Police say a man, who was shot in a driveway, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Investigators located the suspect a few blocks away from the scene and took him into custody shortly after the shooting.
Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or the suspect.
As of 8:30 p.m. on Friday, police closed 15th Ave South to traffic between 30th St. S. and 28th St. S.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.