1 injured in Tampa shooting, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. 

Tampa police say they received a Shot Spotter notification in the 3400 block of N 55th St. around 1:45 a.m. on Monday. 

When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

Tampa police say the victim was alert and talking at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details. 