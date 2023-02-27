1 injured in Tampa shooting, police say

article

The Tampa Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

Tampa police say they received a Shot Spotter notification in the 3400 block of N 55th St. around 1:45 a.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Tampa police say the victim was alert and talking at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.