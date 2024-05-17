Crime scene tape surrounds home where Tonya Whipp was last seen, search planned for Saturday

Nearly a year after Tonya Whipp was reported missing, Auburndale police are planning to execute a search warrant on Saturday at the home where Whipp lived with her fiancé, Russell Carroll.

It comes after Carroll was arrested on Tuesday, with investigators saying he accessed Whipp's bank accounts and transferred money to himself.

Carroll has not been charged in connection to Whipp's disappearance.

RELATED: Affidavit reveals evidence that led to grand theft charges against Tonya Whipp’s fiancé

Since Carroll's arrest, police say they've received new tips related to the case.

Saturday will mark the second time law enforcement has searched their home. Police were there in October 2023, with Carroll claiming he had last seen Whipp on May 26 of last year. He told investigators he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

Carroll also told police he and Whipp knew each other for years before his release from prison in January 2023, after serving a 20-year sentence for attempted first-degree murder.

Jail records show Carroll is being held without bond in Polk County on charges of grand theft and criminal use of personal identification information.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter