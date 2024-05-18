1 dead, others hospitalized after shooting in Sarasota: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

One person is dead and other victims are being treated at local hospitals after a shooting in Sarasota early on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officials have not released the exact number of victims.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting that happened in the 3400 block of 17th Street around 3:30 a.m.

Deputies say one eastbound lane of 17th Street between Tallywood Drive and Beneva Road was shutdown because of the shooting.

Officials say it appears that the shooting was an isolated incident. According to the sheriff's office, the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Section is actively investigating.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or Sarasota Crimestoppers at 941-366-8477.

