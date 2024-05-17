Suspect hospitalized after shooting involving Haines City police

Press play above to watch the news conference live.

A suspect was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Friday evening in Polk County, officials said.

The scene is unfolding along U.S. 27 near I-4 near the Davenport area. Traffic cameras show a law enforcement presence in the area along with traffic delays.

So far, few details have been released, but authorities said officers with the Haines City Police Department were involved in the shooting. Officials confirmed no officers were injured, and suspects are in custody.

The 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force is investigating the incident.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck are expected to give an update on the shooting at around 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

