1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash in St. Petersburg: Police

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A St. Petersburg man died at the scene of a crash early on Sunday morning, according to police.

Officials say 37-year-old Damian Astacio was riding a motorcycle northeast on Overlook Drive Northeast around 12:40 a.m.

According to authorities, 21-year-old Luke Martin of St. Petersburg was traveling southwest on Overlook Drive Northeast in a Ford F-150.

READ: Pilot rescued after plane crashes at Ocala airport

The police department says Martin turned left to travel onto Bayshore Boulevard Northeast and into the path of Astacio.

Astacio died at the scene of the crash, according to SPPD.

Martin was taken to St. Anthony's Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter