1 killed, 1 injured after crash in Manatee County: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A Bradenton man died after his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the 22-year-old motorcyclist was speeding east on State Road 684 (Cortez Road W).

According to officials, the motorcyclist was approaching a median pass-through for 8400 Cortez Road West.

An SUV being driven by a 25-year-old Bradenton woman was headed west on Cortez Road West, on the left turn lane, according to law enforcement.

READ: Motorcyclist hit tree during deadly crash in Citrus County, FHP says

FHP says the SUV entered the eastbound Cortez Road West travel lanes in front of the approaching motorcycle.

The front of the motorcycle hit the right side of the SUV around 4:43 p.m., according to troopers.

After crashing into the SUV, authorities say the motorcyclist "became separated" from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV had minor injuries, according to officials.

The crash is still under investigation.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter