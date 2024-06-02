Motorcyclist hit tree during deadly crash in Citrus County, FHP says

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 41-year-old Lecanto man died at the scene of a crash on Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say he was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle east on CR-490 (W. Yulee Drive) around 7:01 p.m.

According to troopers, he failed to negotiate a curve in east of South Palo Verde Point and went off the road.

FHP says the man entered the grass shoulder and hit a tree.

