1 killed, teen seriously injured in Crystal River moped crash

A teenager is in the hospital following a moped crash that killed an Inverness man on Sunday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old Belleview woman was traveling eastbound on W. Norvell Bryant Highway around 7:30 p.m. when she crashed into a moped she was trying to pass just west of North Betty Point.

Upon impact, troopers say the rider and a passenger fell off the moped. The rider was then run over by a 75-year-old Crystal River man, according to FHP.

READ: Police respond to officer-involved shooting near New College of Florida campus

The rider was taken to an area hospital where he died. The passenger, a 15-year-old boy from Homosassa, was also taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

