1 man hospitalized after being found with gunshot wound in Pinellas County, deputies investigating
NORTH REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. - The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says they found a man with a gunshot wound while responding to reports of a burglary on Wednesday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m., deputies say they responded to 208 Bath Club Blvd N. regarding a residential burglary.
According to officials, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound in the roadway when they arrived at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital and authorities say his condition does not appear to be life-threatening.
According to the sheriff's office, the investigation is ongoing.