1 man hospitalized after being found with gunshot wound in Pinellas County, deputies investigating

article

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says they found a man with a gunshot wound while responding to reports of a burglary on Wednesday morning.

Just before 3:30 a.m., deputies say they responded to 208 Bath Club Blvd N. regarding a residential burglary.

READ: Sheriff: Teen shoots, kills sister in Largo during dispute over Christmas gifts

According to officials, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound in the roadway when they arrived at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital and authorities say his condition does not appear to be life-threatening.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation is ongoing.