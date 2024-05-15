Expand / Collapse search

Auburndale murder suspect sought by police

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  May 15, 2024 10:29am EDT
Polk County
FOX 13 News

AUBURNDALE, Fla. - The Auburndale Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted for murder. 

Police say Anthony Thomas Lewis, who also goes by "ANT/K3," was around Reiter Drive and Robert Avenue in Auburndale on May 5, 2024, when there was a confrontation and shots were fired.

One person was hit and killed by gunfire.   

According to the Auburndale Police Department, Lewis was with four other people when the victim was shot to death. 

Pictured: Anthony Lewis. Courtesy: Auburndale Police Department.

Police say they identified Lewis as the shooter and got an active arrest warrant charging him with murder. 

Lewis is approximately 5’10" tall and weighs between 160 and 170 pounds. He has black, medium-length hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Seymour at 863-968-5074 or by email at kseymour@auburndalefl.com.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward are asked to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-8477 or online at www.P3tips.com The mobile app "P3Tips" can also be downloaded to a smart device. 

