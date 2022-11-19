1 person fatally shot at North Port apartments, police say

article

A death investigation is underway in North Port following a shooting at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

According to the North Port Police Department, officers were called to the Grande Court Apartments, located on the 5000 block of Greenwood Avenue around 9 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police say one person was killed.

According to NPPD, everyone involved in the shooting knew each other and there is no threat to the community.

While police say that everyone involved is accounted for, they did not say if anyone has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

