1 person shot, killed on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard in New Tampa

A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting was reported along Bruce B. Downs Boulevard and Regents Park Drive in New Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they responded just before 3 p.m. after reports of a person being found dead in the road after gunshots were fired.

Deputies arrived at the scene and said they found the person dead in the 19000 block Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities with the sheriff's office are now on scene actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone who may have been in the area or has information related to the deadly shooting is asked to contact HCSO at (813) 247-8200.