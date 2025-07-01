1-year-old girl dies after car crash in Citrus County: FHP

The Brief A 1-year-old child died after a car crash in Citrus County on Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 32-year-old man lost control of his Chrysler 200 and hit a utility pole, a tree and guide wires. The man and the child both went to the hospital with serious injuries, but the child didn't survive, according to FHP.



A 1-year-old child died and a man was seriously injured after a car crash in Citrus County on Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP says the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. along N. Croft Ave. south of E. Ramsey St. in the Inverness Highlands North area.

Troopers say a 32-year-old man lost control of his Chrysler 200 and hit a utility pole, a tree and guide wires.

The man and the child both went to the hospital with serious injuries, but the child didn't survive, according to FHP.

What we don't know:

FHP did not release the names of the man or the child.