1-year-old girl dies after car crash in Citrus County: FHP

Published  July 1, 2025 8:26am EDT
Citrus County
INVERNESS, Fla. - A 1-year-old child died and a man was seriously injured after a car crash in Citrus County on Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP says the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. along N. Croft Ave. south of E. Ramsey St. in the Inverness Highlands North area.

Troopers say a 32-year-old man lost control of his Chrysler 200 and hit a utility pole, a tree and guide wires.

The man and the child both went to the hospital with serious injuries, but the child didn't survive, according to FHP.

What we don't know:

FHP did not release the names of the man or the child.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

