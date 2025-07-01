1-year-old girl dies after car crash in Citrus County: FHP
INVERNESS, Fla. - A 1-year-old child died and a man was seriously injured after a car crash in Citrus County on Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
FHP says the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. along N. Croft Ave. south of E. Ramsey St. in the Inverness Highlands North area.
Troopers say a 32-year-old man lost control of his Chrysler 200 and hit a utility pole, a tree and guide wires.
The man and the child both went to the hospital with serious injuries, but the child didn't survive, according to FHP.
What we don't know:
FHP did not release the names of the man or the child.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.