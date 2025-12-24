Auburndale church member with wife and kids arrested for child porn possession: PCSO

The Brief An Auburndale church member with a wife and kids has been arrested for child porn possession, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. 39-year-old Andrew "Drew" McGaffigan was originally arrested and charged with 30 counts on December 17, but after detectives looked further at his devices, they found more illegal materials and added 46 more counts. The victims in these digital files ranged from six months old to 12 years old.



An active member of the First Baptist Church of Auburndale has been arrested on 76 counts of possessing child porn, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

39-year-old Andrew "Drew" McGaffigan was originally arrested and charged with 30 counts on December 17, but after detectives looked further at his devices, they found more illegal materials and added 46 more counts.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

The National Center for Missing and Endangered Children tipped off investigators that McGaffigan had been downloading child pornography images from his phone.

After getting a search warrant, detectives found 30 files of children being sexually assaulted.

Once McGaffigan was arrested, his phone and electronics were seized and detectives were able to find 46 additional images and videos.

One of the videos showed a child being forced into acts of bestiality with a dog.

The victims in these digital files ranged from six months old to 12 years old.

READ: Golf cart driver crossing US-92 dies after being stuck by car: PCSO

What they're saying:

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says that this man is part of the community and has a wife and kids of his own.

"This suspect is the worst of the worst. Here is a married man with children of his own advocating for the sexual abuse of babies and children," Judd said. "He's also active in his local church. We will continue our thorough investigation to determine whether or not he has abused any child to whom he has access."

McGaffigan is actively involved with the First Baptist Church of Auburndale.

So far, there has been no connection found between McGaffigan and the assault victims.