Family displaced after fire rips through roof of Oldsmar home: OFR
OLDSMAR, Fla. - A family of two adults were displaced from their Oldsmar home on Christmas Eve after a fire burned through the roof, fire officials said.
What we know:
According to Oldsmar Fire Rescue, multiple crews responded Wednesday afternoon to the blaze on Cypress Lake Court in the Forest Lakes neighborhood.
Officials said the flames were extinguished, and no other homes were affected by the fire.
The fire burned a large hole in the roof of the residence.
Courtesy: Stevven and Kathryn Timm
OFR said there were no injuries reported and no pets involved. The displaced family will be helped by the American Red Cross.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Oldsmar Fire Rescue.