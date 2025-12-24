Family displaced after fire rips through roof of Oldsmar home: OFR

The Brief A family of two adults were displaced from their Oldsmar home on Christmas Eve after a fire burned through the roof, fire officials said. The fire burned a large hole in the roof of the residence. OFR said there were no injuries reported and no pets involved. The flames were extinguished, and no other homes were affected.



A family of two adults were displaced from their Oldsmar home on Christmas Eve after a fire burned through the roof, fire officials said.

What we know:

According to Oldsmar Fire Rescue, multiple crews responded Wednesday afternoon to the blaze on Cypress Lake Court in the Forest Lakes neighborhood.

Officials said the flames were extinguished, and no other homes were affected by the fire.

The fire burned a large hole in the roof of the residence.

Courtesy: Stevven and Kathryn Timm

OFR said there were no injuries reported and no pets involved. The displaced family will be helped by the American Red Cross.