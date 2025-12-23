Sheriff Grady Judd holding press conference after murder-suicide in Polk County

Press play above to watch the press conference live. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is holding a press conference on Tuesday morning after a murder-suicide incident that happened overnight.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says that the murder happened in the Highland City area of Lakeland before the suspect drove to Lake Wales, where he was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Sheriff's Operations Center in Winter Haven.

Names of the people involved have not been released.