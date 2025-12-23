Hillsborough Pet Resource Center launches holiday foster program for long-stay dogs

The Brief More than 40 dogs at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center have been in the shelter for more than 100 days, including six dogs waiting around 300 days. The shelter has launched a short-term "Silent Night" holiday foster program to give pets a break from kennel life during Christmas and the New Year. Any pet listed online as "Ready to Go" is eligible for adoption or the foster program.



Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center launches a holiday foster program as long-staying dogs wait for homes.

Big picture view:

As families look for ways to give back during the holiday season, the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center says it is feeling the strain of overcrowding — particularly among long-stay dogs.



Shelter officials say animal shelters are designed for short stays, but dozens of dogs have now been in care for months, with some waiting nearly a year or longer for a home. Many of those long-term residents are seniors or quieter dogs that can be easily overlooked.

While the shelter recently held its successful Home for the Howl-idays adoption event, staff say more help is still needed. To ease crowding and reduce stress for pets, the shelter has launched its Silent Night Holiday Foster Program, allowing families to foster a dog or cat for a short period during the holidays.

Foster families can pick up a pet — along with food — provide temporary care and love and then return the animal after the holiday break. Shelter staff say even a short stay in a home environment can significantly improve a pet’s well-being and help make them more adaptable.

What's next:

People interested in helping can start by browsing adoptable pets online. Many dogs and cats even have festive holiday portraits posted, giving a better look at their personalities. Any pet marked "Ready to Go" is eligible for adoption or the Silent Night foster program.

To foster, residents can visit the Pet Resource Center in person and select a pet. The shelter is the only open-admission shelter in Hillsborough County, meaning it accepts all dogs and cats regardless of breed, size, or medical condition.

Holiday shelter hours:

Tuesday, Dec. 23: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day & Friday

Reopens Saturday, Dec. 27: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

(Normally closed Sundays)