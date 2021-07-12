10-day bay scallop season set to start in Pasco County

Florida’s Sports Coast along Pasco County is gearing up for a big economic boost this week as bay scallop season begins Friday.

The 10-day season lasts from July 16-25. The region includes all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco County line and north of the Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County and includes all waters of the Anclote River.

The daily bag limit is 2 gallons of whole bay scallops per person and a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops per vessel, according to FWC.

Last year, officials say the season brought about a half-million dollars to the area.

Counties north of Pasco have a longer bay scallop season, lasting through September.

For more info, visit https://flsportscoast.com/things-to-do/scalloping/.