10-foot python removed from under car hood in South Florida

Authorities say a 10-foot Burmese python was removed from under the hood of a car in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a tweet Thursday that the snake was coiled up inside the engine compartment of a Ford Mustang in Dania Beach, which is adjacent to Fort Lauderdale.

“Our officers responded and safely captured and removed the approximately 10-foot invasive snake,” the tweet said.

Pythons have become a serious environmental problem in the nearby Everglades because they eat almost anything and have no natural predators, save for the occasional alligator. The largest python captured so far in South Florida was more than 18 feet long.

It wasn’t immediately clear what became of the python found inside the Mustang.

"This is a success for native wildlife since pythons prey on native birds, mammals and reptiles. Thanks to the citizen who reported the python to us," FWC said in a Facebook post. "We rely on reports from the public to help us quickly respond and remove these species."

If anyone spots a Burmese python, or any other invasive species to Florida, FWC asks that you call their hotline: 888-483-4681.