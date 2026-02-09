Sarasota County leaders to vote on whether to buy former Gulf Gate Golf Course land

The Brief Sarasota County commissioners will decide on Tuesday whether to pursue buying the former Gulf Gate Golf Course. The 49-acre property is owned by 13th Floor Homes, a development company that’s already been approved to build 106 single-family homes. Neighbors said preserving the land could help improve water quality and reduce flooding.



The future of a 49-acre property in Sarasota will take center stage during a county commission meeting on Tuesday.

Local leaders will decide whether to move forward with a pursuit to purchase the former Gulf Gate Golf Course. The three-parcel property has sat empty since it shut down in 2016.

Local perspective:

Kathy Butler has lived in the Gulf Gate neighborhood for 30 years and lives near the old golf course. She said many residents are worried about future development.

"I hate to say it, but I think a lot of people would put their homes up for sale," Butler said. "They’re that upset about it."

From the Gulf Gate Library, a weathered wooden bridge can still be seen stretching over a narrow waterway, which once served as an entrance to a small pitch-and-putt golf course. Over the last decade, the fairways have filled in with trees, thick brush and vegetation.

"We have otters, eagles, bobcats, coyotes and fox," Butler said. "We have all different kinds of animals."

Dig deeper:

The old golf course is currently owned by 13th Floor Homes, a Miami-based private home builder and community developer. Their project — called Lotus Bay — is already approved for up to 106 single-family homes.

This proposal has sparked debate between those who support development and those who hope the land is preserved. Jon Thaxton with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation said environmental issues have made complicated development.

"There’s issues with soil and water contamination," he said. "That’s what’s making the site somewhat of a challenge to develop."

Why you should care:

Environmental advocates believe the land could help improve water quality and provide recreational space for residents.

"We could clean the water and provide open space," Thaxton said. "This would allow people to walk, hike and have wildlife observation."

He also pointed out that time is running out to keep the land from being developed.

"The opportunity for preserving it will be lost," Thaxton said. "There will be homes instead of open space for cleaning water and preventing flooding."

What's next:

Sarasota County commissioners are slated to vote on the proposal during their meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Numerous neighbors plan to be in attendance and speak during public comment at the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center Chambers.