'Pride of Tampa' festivities: New team quickly works to keep tradition alive

Tampa Pride may be taking a breather, but the celebration is far from over.

After the longtime Tampa Pride organization announced a one-year hiatus for its Ybor City festivities, citing a difficult economic and political climate, a grassroots group quickly got to work to keep the tradition alive.

What we know:

Pride of Tampa, launched in December by former St. Pete Pride president and board member Aaron Horsha, says this gives organizers just seven months to pull everything together.

"The community was in an uproar," Horsha said. "Pride doesn’t take a hiatus, and we were going to start our own organization."

He says the message behind the event is especially important right now: "We are not going back into the closet, and we will not be erased."

Dig deeper:

While the iconic parade won’t roll through the streets this year, organizers say it ultimately came down to logistics and funding. Corporate sponsorships have become harder to secure, and city requirements add additional costs, making a parade unrealistic for 2026.

Instead, Pride of Tampa is leaning into a more grassroots vibe, prioritizing local partnerships and smaller donations.

"It’s just going to be a great festival," Horsha said. "We are really focused on small business and small-dollar donations."

But, he said a parade in 2027 is not out of the question.

Timeline:

The celebration kicks off in March with events designed to bring the community together:

March 7: Taste of Pride at 1920 Ybor, where 15-20 restaurants will serve up samples and compete for year-long bragging rights.

March 28: A free Pride festival at the historic Cuban Club featuring live entertainment, DJs, vendors, non-profits and community engagement.

March 29: An official closing ceremony brunch back at 1920.

Organizers are also partnering with groups that support Black, Brown and transgender communities to ensure the events reflect Tampa’s diversity.

"Creating that space for us," said Her Way co-founder Pilar Walker, "is incredibly important."

Local perspective:

For some local business owners, hearing Tampa Pride was going on hiatus hit hard, both emotionally and economically.

"The reason we have 1920 is to be a safe space," said general manager Rachel Miele. "If I can offer this space to the community, it’s absolutely wonderful."

What's next:

Pride of Tampa is still waiting for state approval to become a 501(c)(3) non-profit and is currently partnering with PFLAG Riverview as planning continues. Meanwhile, Pride season is already ramping up across the bay, with Winter Pride in St. Pete beginning Feb. 15 in the Grand Central District.

One thing organizers want the community to know: Pride in Tampa isn’t disappearing, it’s simply evolving.