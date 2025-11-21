104 and Counting: Spring Hill resident's sweet secret to a long life

The Brief Spring Hill resident Joe Tocarz celebrated his 104th birthday at The Opal at Spring Hill assisted living facility, where he is the oldest resident they have ever had. Joe is a patriarch to four children, nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson named Owen, many of whom were present for the grand celebration.



Joe Tocarz has lived a life that spans nearly all of modern American history, defined by service, hard work, and family. He was celebrated along with four generations of his family members.

The backstory:

Born in the 1920s, Tocarz grew up in Massachusetts. When his country called for service in World War II, Joe joined the U.S. Navy.

He was stationed at the Naval Torpedo Station in Newport, Rhode Island. The facility was the first one that the U.S. had for developing, producing and testing torpedoes and other underwater ordnance used in Naval warfare.

Following his military service, he spent an incredible 35 years working as a mechanic for United Merchants and Manufacturers in New York.

UM&M was known worldwide as an American clothing company. The company produced clothing lines like London Fog, Butte Knit and Etienne Aigner.

Tocarz was always busy as he specialized in repairing sewing machines.

He was married to his late wife, Viola, for an amazing 75 years. They had four children together.

Joe and Viola Tocarz

And since then, those children gave him nine grandchildren. They gave him sixteen great-grandchildren. He even has one great-great-grandson.

Joe Tocarz and family members

Local perspective:

When asked about his simple key to life, Joe said it is to surround yourself with good friends. "You get up and (look) around, and you feel good. Some days you feel bad. You take the good with the bad."

The staff at The Opal also note he is an avid sports fan. He especially loves baseball.

They also said that he's a big fan of ice cream, which might just be the secret to his longevity!

Joe Tocarz at birthday celebration

What they're saying:

His son, Joe Tocarz Jr., noted his father is in great shape and in good health for his age. As for how many more birthdays they would celebrate together, Tocarz Jr. guessed his father would reach at least 106.

He spoke about his father in glowing terms, "(He's) hard-working, definitely a family man,"reflecting on his father's strong character.