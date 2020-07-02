11th HART employee tests positive for coronavirus

article

HART bus officials announced Wednesday another one of their employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus, saying it was one of their bus drivers.

They said the last day the individual worked was June 17. Before that, the driver operated buses on routes for Armenia-Howard, 22nd Street and Florida Avenue.

There is no word on the driver's condition.

HART says it is testing all employees for the virus. They said the driver is the 11th employees to test positive for the virus.

