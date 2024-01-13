12-year-old boy arrested after bringing fake gun to school to be 'cool': PCSO

article

A 12-year-old Carwise Middle School student was arrested on Friday, according to deputies.

Officials say the middle schooler brought a replica gun to school and told another student he was going to use it to take out his anger on students and teachers.

During the investigation, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the child admitted to bringing the replica gun to school to be "cool" and said if he had made any threats, they were a joke.

According to PCSO, the replica gun resembled the appearance of a real firearm.

The 12-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of False Report Concerning Planting a Bomb, an Explosive, or a Weapon of Mass Destruction or Concerning the Use of Firearms in a Violent Manner, and he was taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.