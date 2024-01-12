12-year-old girl arrested, accused of threatening mass school shooting

A Pinellas County student is under arrest accused of threatening a mass school shooting.

The 12-year-old girl was taken into custody on Friday.

She's accused of sending Instagram messages to two other students saying a shooting would take place at Azalea Middle School in St. Petersburg.

Deputies made contact with the girl and her mother where she admitted to sending the messages, but told them she was not serious about the threats.

The girl was taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.