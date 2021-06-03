13 arrested, charged with over 50 felonies in Sarasota County drug sting

article

Sarasota County detectives went undercover to target illegal drug sales of fentanyl, heroin, meth, cocaine, and prescription pills – leading to over a dozen arrests.

The undercover drug purchases began on September 20. Since then, several people sold narcotics to detectives, according to the sheriff’s office. In turn, warrants were issued for their arrests.

Two cases led to suspects charged with trafficking deadly narcotics.

"Initiatives like these are crucial to disrupting the distribution of dangerous narcotics such as fentanyl and methamphetamine in our communities," Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman said in a statement. "This warrant sweep not only took drugs off the street but also sends a strong message that the sheriff’s office does not tolerate those supplying potentially lethal substances in Sarasota County."

Detectives made a total of 13 arrests and filed 52 charges. Those arrested had 248 previous charges and 120 previous convictions.

The information on each arrest below was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office:

Lamont Brookins, DOB 01/05/89, of 1875 24th Street, Sarasota, is charged with two counts of Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 Feet of a School, and single counts of Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 Feet of a Church, Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Sell within 1,000 Feet of a School, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell within 1,000 Feet of a School, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

Shyheim Brown, DOB 09/30/94, of 1351 23rd Street, Sarasota, is charged with two counts of Sale of Fentanyl, and single counts of Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 Feet of a Child Care Facility and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

Chase Estes, DOB 01/02/94, of 8717 Vamo Road, Sarasota, is charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell.

Lisa Gibson, DOB 02/22/79, of 1350 File Avenue, Unit 7, Sarasota, is charged with two counts of Sale of Fentanyl within 1,000 Feet of a Church and a single count of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Darion Lazier, DOB 06/01/90, of Bradenton, is charged with two counts of Sale of Fentanyl, and single counts of Possession of Fentanyl and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

Jason Lee, DOB 11/19/75, of 1770 Kadashow Avenue, North Port, is charged with Sale of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device. He was taken into custody by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on separate drug-related charges.

Inna Osipov, DOB 12/09/87, of 4859 Grobe Street, North Port, is charged with Sale of Fentanyl.

Shawn Peterson, DOB 08/16/86, of 3427 Brewster Road, North Port, is charged with Sale of Methamphetamine, Sale of Buprenorphine, Sale of Marijuana, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

Cody Rayner, DOB 01/12/94, of 1045 Cocoanut Avenue, Sarasota, is charged with two counts each of Sale of Cocaine and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

Ryan Segraves, DOB 11/22/85, of 114 Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis, is charged with Sale of Methamphetamine, Sale in Lieu of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Oxycodone, Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device, and Obstruction.

Oscar Trevino, DOB 09/09/85, of 2857 Oak Street, Sarasota, is charged with two counts of Sale of Methamphetamine, and single counts of Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device and Violation of Probation.

Mack Williams, DOB 10/16/52, of 2105 Randa Boulevard, Sarasota, is charged with three counts of Sale of Hydromorphone, and single counts of Possession of Hydromorphone with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

Joel Winchenbaugh, DOB 01/23/81, of 2724 Hidden Lakes Boulevard, Sarasota, is charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine.