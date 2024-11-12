13 rescued after wave tosses boaters from vessel in Hillsborough County: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office helped bring more than a dozen people to safety after their boat was damaged on Saturday evening.

According to HCSO, a wave hit the boat and pushed three of the 13 passengers on board into the water.

A good Samaritan pulled the three people out just before deputies arrived.

Deputies said some people on board suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office marine section and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue transported all the passengers to Harborage Marina, where EMS was waiting.

"This successful rescue operation is a testament to the power of different sections and agencies working well together," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We're grateful to have been able to bring all these individuals to safety, and I commend the outstanding efforts of our deputies and HCFR."

