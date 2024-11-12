Florida man convicted of shooting at ATF agents while speeding more than 100 mph on I-4 learns his fate

A convicted felon will spend the next four decades behind bars for firing at federal agents while leading them on a multi-county, high-speed chase through Plant City and Lakeland.

Francisco Cabrera, 29, of Dover, robbed two stores and a gas station in Plant City and Brandon between Jan. 13 -17, 2022.

During these robberies, officials say Cabrera held victims at gunpoint.

At times, he removed the magazine from his pistol, showed bullets to the victims, and stated, "This is for real" or "Give me the money or I will shoot you."

On January 19, 2022, Cabrera went back to the gas station he had robbed and carjacked a man sitting inside a truck outside. While he was driving away, authorities say he brandished his firearm at others who tried to stop him and help the victim.

Pictured: Francisco Cabrera

Later that day, detectives from the Lakeland Police Department and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found Cabrera in Plant City.

The law enforcement officers began chasing him with their lights and sirens on. Cabera got on I-4 and headed toward Lakeland, going 100 miles per hour.

"This wasn’t a movie. It was reality," said Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joseph Maurer. "Task force officers, police officers, federal agents put their life on the line to apprehend an evil individual."

During an 11-mile chase, Cabrera nearly crashed into a truck, drove through red lights and into oncoming traffic, causing other vehicles to take evasive actions, and nearly missed hitting other vehicles.

While speeding away from law enforcement Cabrera opened fire on local and federal agents, firing approximately 8 to 15 gunshots at seven different police officers. On one occasion, he fired at two officers who were in front of him outside their vehicles attempting to deploy stop sticks, striking the front hood of one of their vehicles.

After making sure that no other law enforcement officers or civilians would be in danger, an ATF agent shot at Cabrera and hit him twice in the lower back.

Afterward, Lakeland police officers and ATF agents then surrounded Cabrera and provided him with first aid and medical assistance, saving his life. Nobody else was injured during the incident.

"One of our federal agents maintained close pursuit of Cabrera despite the barrage of gunfire and heavy I-4 traffic," stated ATF Special Agent in Charge Kirk Howard. "As the approximately 12-mile chase entered a relatively low-density area, the agent made a calculated decision to discharge his firearm through his windshield to protect the public from Cabrera’s reckless spree. Those shots wounded Cabrera twice in the lower back, and, more importantly, provided the necessary time and space for Lakeland police officers, ATF task force officers and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to converge on the offender’s vehicle, apprehend a still defiant Cabrera and immediately administer first aid that ultimately kept Cabrera alive to this day."

Cabrera was sentenced to 38 years in federal prison for robbery, carjacking, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

