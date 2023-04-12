14 flights heading for South Florida diverted to Tampa International due to severe storms

article

Multiple planes heading for South Florida were diverted to Tampa International Airport due to severe storms that led to a Flash Flood Emergency being issued in Broward County Wednesday.

TPA officials said 14 flights were diverted to Tampa, and the airport's operations team worked to accommodate the extra planes coming in.

All the diversions were heading for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport. One of the planes included a Polish Airlines 787 Dreamliner coming from Warsaw, TPA said.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International remains closed to flights and road traffic as South Florida continue to experience severe weather.

The area has continued to experience flooding from the torrential storms that have lasted for hours Wednesday. A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for Broward County, including Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood.

First responders in Fort Lauderdale were urging residents to stay off the roads and remain at home while flooding continues to plague area.