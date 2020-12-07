14-year-old charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing on Hardee deputies

A teenage suspect, shot by deputies during an alleged burglary attempt, has been released from the hospital and now faces three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

It was back on November 26 when deputies say the 14-year-old opened fire on deputies who were responding to a suspected burglary at a home on Vandolah Road west of Wauchula.

Deputies say the teen had gone missing from the nearby Lakeside Neurologic brain injury rehabilitation facility and had burglarized several homes in the area before encountering deputies.

Armed with a shotgun and a pistol, he allegedly opened fire on the deputies, who returned fire, hitting him. He was flown to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

Now, the teen has been released from the hospital and is charged with three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, theft of a firearm, and armed burglary. He has been transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

HCSO says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigated the shooting and cleared all three deputies involved to return to work.

