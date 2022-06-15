15-year-old girl on scooter in serious condition after Bayshore crash

article

Tampa police say a 15-year-old girl remains in serious condition after being hit by a car while she was riding a scooter on Bayshore Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said the incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. as the teenager was trying to cross Bayshore on an electric scooter. That's when police said she was struck in the southbound lanes near the intersection of South Magnolia Avenue.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Officers said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

PREVIOUS: Pedestrian on scooter seriously injured after being hit by car on Bayshore Blvd in Tampa

Police initially released a description of the victim, along with the clothing and accessories she was wearing, in an attempt to identify her. They also released photos of a band on her finger and the scooter she had been riding.

After 3 a.m. Wednesday, investigators said the victim was identified by family members.

At this time, detectives say they do not believe speed or reckless driving were factors in the crash.