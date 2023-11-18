16-year-old dies after crashing into semi-truck in Pasco County: FHP

article

A 16-year-old girl from Land O' Lakes died on Friday afternoon after colliding with a semi-truck, according to officials.

Just after 3 p.m., troopers say the 16-year-old girl was headed south on Ehren Cutoff in a Chrysler Sebring.

North of Parkway Boulevard, she failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the centerline and hit a Peterbilt single-unit truck that was being driven by a 20-year-old Ocala man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the truck was headed north.

The 16-year-old died at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.