FHP: 17-year-old arrested for DUI manslaughter after hitting, killing 82-year-old Hernando man

A 17-year-old Inverness woman was arrested on Friday night after hitting an 82-year-old Hernando man who was involved in a different crash minutes earlier, according to officials.

Troopers say the 82-year-old's Chevy Silverado and a Nissan Rogue that was being driven by a 75-year-old Hernando man were both immobilized on North Florida Avenue, north of Zephyr Street, after a crash just after 11:30 p.m.

A pedestrian and Good Samaritan helped the two men as the Nissan caught on fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The pedestrian, a 45-year-old Inverness woman, was able to help both drivers leave their vehicles safely.

Officials say the 17-year-old driving a Kia Optima was headed south on North Florida Avenue. As she reached the top of a hill, she collided with the 45-year-old woman and 82-year-old man.

The teenage driver also hit the Chevy, propelling it into the Nissan, according to FHP. Authorities say the pedestrian suffered serious injuries and the 82-year-old died. The 75-year-old man was also seriously injured.

The four passengers in the Kia all suffered minor injuries. There were two 16-year-old boys, one 19-year-old woman and one 20-year-old man in the car, according to troopers.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. It was later determined that she was impaired and was arrested by FHP Troopers for DUI manslaughter.

