16-year-old dies after teenage suspect opens fire on car at Bradenton condo complex, deputies say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while inside a vehicle Friday night.

Deputies were called to the Garden Walk Condos, located at 5310 26th Street West in Bradenton around 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

According to MCSO, several witnesses told deputies that multiple guys were sitting in a parked car when another male, possibly a teenager, was seen getting into the vehicle.

The witnesses stated that the teen got out of the car shortly after he entered and began shooting at it as it fled through the complex, striking one of the males inside.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital by his friends and was pronounced dead.

Detectives say they have identified a teenage suspect and are following leads, but nobody has been arrested.