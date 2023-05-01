16-year-old dies in horse riding accident

On Sunday afternoon, a 16-year-old horse rider was killed while competing in a national steeplechase event at Fox Lea Farms.

The rider was halfway through the course when the horse fell on its left side on the rider's head.

Following a jump, the horse planted on its left front hoof for an unknown reason causing it to lean significantly towards its left front hoof.

As a result, both the horse and the rider fell in the same direction, with the horse landing on the rider's head on the ground, according to a police report.

After the fall, Fox Lea Farms personnel and others immediately began first aid on the victim until SCFD took over, according to authorities.

The rider was transported to the Venice area Sarasota Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

