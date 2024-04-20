16-year-old hospitalized after being hit by Tampa police car while trying to cross street

A 16-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a police car on Friday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officials say officers were responding to a reported armed and dangerous subject at the Family Dollar located in the 1700 block of E. Busch Blvd. around 9:17 p.m.

According to police, Officer David Ziegler, a ten-year veteran of the department, was driving eastbound on Busch Blvd. crossing N. Nebraska Ave while headed to the scene. Authorities say a witness confirmed that the light was green as Officer Ziegler crossed the street.

Officials say a 16-year-old boy was trying to cross southbound when he was hit by the police car. According to TPD, another witness told investigators that the teen was trying to cross against the traffic signal at the time.

Police say Officer Ziegler immediately stopped and began to help the 16-year-old.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken knee and broken nose, according to officials.

"Pedestrian safety is one of our department's highest priorities," said Chief Lee Bercaw in a statement. "One of our goals is to ensure that roadways are used safely by all those who walk, bike, or drive on them. We will increase our educational outreach regarding roadway safety in our ongoing efforts to reduce traffic related incidents in the City of Tampa."

