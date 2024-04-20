Driver accused of killing moped driver in hit-and-run turned himself in hours later: Tampa Police

A man driving a moped in Tampa died at the scene of a hit-and-run crash early on Friday morning, according to officials.

According to the Tampa Police Department, 38-year-old Nicholas Harrison Jr. was arrested in connection with a 27-year-old moped driver's death.

Officers say Harrison turned himself in hours after the deadly crash that happened just before 4 a.m. on Friday. The investigation revealed that Harrison was driving a 2007 Dodge Charger east on E. Hillsborough Ave.

Authorities say the moped driver was also headed east. Harrison and the victim were driving in the inside lane when Harrison's car hit the back of the moped, according to police.

TPD says Harrison took off after hitting the moped and continued traveling eastbound on E. Hillsborough Ave with the moped lodged in the front bumper of his car.

According to investigators, the moped eventually dislodged and was found less than a mile away from the scene. Officers say they found the victim at the scene of the crash, which is where he was later pronounced dead.

Harrison turned himself in at the Tampa Police District 3 Office around 6 p.m., according to the police department.

TPD says Harrison was taken to Orient Road Jail and charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of a crash with death.

The Tampa Police Department says drivers should stay at the scene when involved in a crash. Once drivers leave the scene, they may face criminal charges, especially if the crash results in serious injury or death, according to officers.

