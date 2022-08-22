17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US

Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!

Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program.

Ballinger said he’s licensed to fly any single engine land plane. He says it is the first step in becoming a pilot. He took part in the eight-week Flight Academy program at Walla Walla University in Washington State.

The Sidwell Friends School rising senior says he plans to apply to the Air Force Academy after graduation. His advice for younger students is to keep an open mind about all opportunities that present themselves!