18-year-old driver arrested after returning to scene of deadly hit & run: FHP

An 18-year-old is facing criminal charges after hitting and killing a man, driving away, then returning to the scene in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened on Wednesday night along U.S. 41 approaching 63rd Avenue West, south of Bradenton.

According to FHP, the teen driver hit a 62-year-old man who was walking his bike across the northbound lanes.

The driver checked on the victim, then drove away before returning sometime later, troopers said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was booked into the Manatee County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash with death.

