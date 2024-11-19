Substitute teacher sent naked photo to Manatee County high school student: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Manatee County deputies are investigating after they say a substitute teacher was sending inappropriate messages and photos to a student.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, a FortifyFL tip was submitted on Oct. 31, 2024, accusing Joseph Prevatte, 39, of sending inappropriate messages to a high school student in Manatee County.

The school notified the Florida abuse hotline of the tip and MCSO and the Department of Children and Families started investigating.

The school board immediately stopped Prevatte from working teaching jobs within the district pending the outcome of the investigation.

Detectives say Prevatte sent messages back and forth with the victim on Instagram for a few weeks and some of the messages had a sexual undertone.

Joseph Prevatte mugshot courtesy of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

According to MCSO, Prevatte also sent the victim an image of himself unclothed but cropped to exclude his genitalia.

Manatee County detectives charged Prevatte with soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student, which is a second-degree felony. He was arrested in Hillsborough County on Nov. 8, 2024.

While MCSO was investigating, detectives learned that Prevatte was also being investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Deputies with HCSO arrested Prevatte for lewd or lascivious battery and harmful explicit communication to a minor on Tuesday.

Detectives believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 941-747-3011.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: