18-year-old driver dies after crashing into power pole in Brooksville, troopers say

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say an 18-year-old was not wearing his seat belt when a single-vehicle accident occurred late Tuesday night.

Investigators said he was traveling west on Dan Brown Hill Road, east of the Katie Wood Trail intersection in Brooksville. Around 11:50 p.m., they said he "failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway" and crashed into a power pole.

Troopers said the Spring Hill man passed away at the scene.

There were no other occupants inside the vehicle. 

