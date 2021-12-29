3 safely escape fire that destroyed Brooksville home

article

A Brooksville home is a ‘total loss’ after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon, according to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 27,000 block of Simona Ave.

Firefighters say a neighbor called for help after noticing that the backyard was on fire and it was spreading to a tree and a shed. Once the fire hit the shed, several propane tanks located in and around the shed ignited and set the home on fire.

The homeowner and two occupants were able to get out of the home without injury.

The Florida State Fire Marshall’s Office says the fire was sparked by an unauthorized burn of yard debris.

The homeowner and one occupant will be staying with family and one occupant will be assisted by the Red Cross.

