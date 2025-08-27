18-year-old interning at Tampa summer camp accused of molesting camper

The Brief An 18-year-old who was interning at a Tampa summer camp was arrested for molesting a camper, according to officers. He was fired from his internship with the City of Tampa's Parks and Recreation Department, which ran the camp, when allegations were reported. This remains an active investigation.



The Tampa Police Department said Amari Stubbs, 18, was arrested Wednesday on charges related to inappropriate conduct with two female victims between the ages of 12 and 15 years old.

What we know:

Police said Stubbs communicated with one of the victims through social media after meeting at the Jackson Heights summer camp towards the end of June. The victim reported that the 18-year-old asked her for nude photos and requested sexual activity, according to investigators.

During their investigation, detectives also learned about a separate incident involving another juvenile female victim. The victim accused Stubbs of inappropriately touching her while at the summer camp back in July, TPD said.

Dig deeper:

Stubbs was immediately fired from his internship with the City of Tampa's Parks and Recreation Department, which ran the camp, when allegations were reported, according to TPD.

Tampa police said Stubbs is now facing one felony count of lewd and lascivious molestation and another felony count of using computer services or devices to solicit certain illegal acts.

This remains an active investigation.

What you can do:

Investigators do not believe there are any other victims in this case. However, anyone who believes they may have been victimized is encouraged to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.