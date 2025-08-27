Pinellas Park man accused of sexually battering 19-year-old girlfriend at gunpoint: Police

The Brief A Pinellas Park man is accused of physically and sexually battering his 19-year-old girlfriend. Police said they had to force their way into a locked bedroom to get to 49-year-old Christopher Robison and the victim. Robison was charged with sexual battery (deadly weapon), domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault.



A domestic disturbance landed a "violent career criminal" behind bars on Wednesday morning after police say he physically and sexually assaulted his 19-year-old girlfriend.

What we know:

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, officers responding to a domestic disturbance in progress at 4590 76th Ave. #201 forced their way into a locked bedroom where they found 49-year-old Christopher Robison and the victim.

Police say Robison physically assaulted the female for several hours, threatened her with a firearm, and prevented her from leaving the residence.

During this time, police say Robison also sexually battered the victim while in possession of, or having immediate access to, a firearm.

Robison, according to PPPD, had been dating the victim for about nine months.

Robison was charged with sexual battery (deadly weapon), domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault.

What they're saying:

In a press release, the PPPD stated, "Robison is a violent career offender with an extensive criminal history, making this arrest particularly significant in protecting the safety of the community."